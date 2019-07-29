Marlyn Respalje, 77, of Brandon, passed away Monday, July 29, 2018 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with family by his side. Services for Marlyn Respalje will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Alto Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Forsell Gappa officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Mound Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun and on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
