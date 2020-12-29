Marotz, Leo E.

MCFARLAND - Leo E. Marotz, age 98, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Oak Park Place. He was born on Dec. 14, 1922, in Westfield, Wis., the son of Edward and Anna (Stark) Marotz. He was united in marriage to Helen Heiman on Aug. 29, 1948, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Portage. Leo retired in 1985 to care for his grandchildren. He was a member of McFarland Lutheran Church.

Leo loved hunting, fishing, playing cards, birds and building bird houses, as well as speaking German to his grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Coloma, Wis., and at "the farm" in Portage. Leo cherished time spent with his great-granddaughters.

He is survived by his son, Dennis; grandchildren, Johanna (Michael) Altenberger and Tyler Marotz; great-granddaughters, Ashlyn, Madelyn and Kinsley; and sisters, Elaine Judas and Lorena Gerbitz. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Helen; his parents; four brothers, Reinhold, Alfred, Arden and George; and sister, Marian Floeter.

A private funeral service will be held at McFarland Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to Leo's favorite causes at a later date.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2418 N. Sherman Avenue (608) 249-8257