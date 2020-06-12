Marsh, Elvera

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAUPUN - Elvera Marsh, 85, of Waupun, passed away June 11, 2020 at the Christian Home in Waupun.

Elvera was born March 10, 1935, the daughter of Emil and Leona Beahm Krinke. Elvera graduated from Rio High School in 1953. On June 11, 1960 she married Harold Marsh in Dalton, Wis. Elvera was a farm wife, mother, and home keeper on the family farm in Brandon. Elvera loved to sew and quilt. She made some clothing and did some canning. She was a member of Waupun United Methodist Church in Waupun and the Rising Sun Grange in Ladoga. Elvera loved to go to the casino and take family along. She especially loved to play sheepshead.

Elvera is survived by five children: Cindy Marsh (Jerry Stahmann) of Eldorado, Allen Marsh (Julie Frahmann) of Beaver Dam, Brian Marsh of Brandon; Harold (Stephanie) Marsh Jr. of Tenn., Tony (Rita) Marsh of Minn.; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Elvera was preceded in death by her husband, Harold in 2010.

No services will be held at this time.

The family would like to thank Agnesian Hospice and all the staff at the Christian Home for their care of mom.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.