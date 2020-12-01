Marshall, Dwight James

He was a devoted friend and enjoyed sharing beer and conversation with his friends. He was a special grandpa who was an example by his actions and words. He valued and treasured those relationships and counted those blessings often.

Dwight married Pearl in 1979, acquiring three stepsons (Russ, Tom and Daniel), who provided affordable farm labor and were welcome additions to the family. Dwight and Pearl worked together both on the farm and at the canning factory and travelled extensively throughout the US and Canada. They were married 41 years.

Dwight chose to live his life to the fullest and knew it was time to join his heavenly Father through his Faith in Jesus Christ. His family and friends will miss him dearly, cherishing the multitude of memories.

Dwight is survived by wife, Pearl; daughters, Sheilah (Steve) Holznagel and Tracy (Erik) Beyer-Reierson; sons, Russ (Mary Lou) Hanson, Tom Hanson, and Daniel (Jen) Hanson; 14 grandkids; 11 great-grandkids; brothers, Stan, Jimmy and Joey; and brothers-in-law, Bill (Mary) Grulke and Harlan (Michal Lynn) Hendrickson. Dwight was predeceased by his sister, Sandy Hendrickson; parents, Earl and Adeline Marshall and Ella and Johnny Schank; and infant daughter, Rebecca.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Rio. Social distancing and mask mandate are required. Funeral services will be private. Graveside services with full military honors will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. at CAMBRIA CEMETERY on Hwy 146. A special thanks to all those who cared for Dwight at the end, including Pearl, Dan and Jen, Bill and Mary and many others who helped out or stopped by to say Hi. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.