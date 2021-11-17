Marshall-Graham, Shirley

BEAVER DAM - Shirley A. Marshall-Graham, age 99, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.

Shirley was born on March 19, 1922, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Arthur and Gladys (Cramer) Frank. She was united in marriage to K. Jack Marshall in 1944 in Yuma, Ariz. As a military wife, she was always on the move. Jack preceded her in death in 1984, and she was later married to Charles Graham. Shirley always stayed young at heart, enjoyed a good martini and loved to get dressed up. Her hobbies included playing cards, especially bridge, and crocheting for her family.

Shirley is survived by her children, Jacqueline Vujnovich of Beaver Dam, John (Sherrie) Marshall of Ohio and Mark Marshall of Georgia; grandchildren, Heather (Shawn) Madeiros, Kelly Vujnovich, Amanda (Mark) Schroeder, Jennifer Marshall, Christopher Marshall, Nathan Marshall and Dustin (Tiffany) Marshall; great-grandchildren, Ty, Emily, Hailey, Grace, Quentin, Lydia, Tayven, Alex, Brett, Zoe, and Braden; and she is further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; son-in-law, John Vujnovich; grandson, Christopher Marshall; two brothers; and other relatives.