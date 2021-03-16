Marshall, Iva Louise

After graduating from Viroqua High School, she attended the Vernon County Normal School to become a schoolteacher. Iva met Duane in 1950 while attending the wedding of her sister, Naomi, and Duane's cousin, Paul Fanta. Through exchanged letters, Iva and Duane stayed in contact while she taught school and he was stationed in Japan during the Korean War. In 1957, they married and moved to Davenport, Iowa, where Iva worked as a secretary and her husband attended Palmer College of Chiropractic. Upon graduating from chiropractic school, Wisconsin Dells became their permanent home, where Iva dedicated her life to raising their children and later joined Duane as the receptionist at Marshall Chiropractic Center. She was a devoted member of the Dells Delton United Methodist Church and remained a loyal Christian throughout her life. Her infectious chuckle, sweet sense of humor, and beautiful singing voice can only begin to explain the joyous imprint she left on the hearts of her loved ones and those that knew her. She had an unmatched love for her family and demonstrated to her five daughters the importance of being a loving mother. Iva enjoyed singing, dancing, laughing, and above all, spending time with her husband, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We are overjoyed to know that she has returned to the side of her loving husband, Duane.