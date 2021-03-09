Marshall, Iva

WISCONSIN DELLS - Iva Marshall, age 86, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m. at DELLS DELTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor Wesley Jacob officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Full obituary coming soon.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
