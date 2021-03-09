 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marshall, Iva
entries

Marshall, Iva

{{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN DELLS - Iva Marshall, age 86, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m. at DELLS DELTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor Wesley Jacob officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Full obituary coming soon.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo expands vaccinations to 60-year-olds

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View () entries

() entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News