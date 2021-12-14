Martens, Ray "Buzz"

Ray was the eighth of nine children born to Otis and Marguerite (Steinhoff) Martens in Platteville, Wis. Like many families of the era, they didn't have many extras or frills; a favorite story from his childhood was of window insulation so poor that, if the wind blew just right, the kids would awaken to an indoor snowdrift, and a stovepipe through the floor as their only heat. At age 12, Ray began to work at his dad's service station in downtown Platteville, starting at 5 a.m. until the school day started and from school's end until 9 p.m. Among his tasks was patching tires, in an era when the only power tool available was the arm strength brought to bear on a tire iron. Thus, Ray was not afforded any opportunity for high school sports or even time to do much homework. His father later thanked him for his selfless contributions with a generous financial gift, but Ray returned it because he knew his dad couldn't afford it. Ray's life was filled with such examples of selflessness.