Martha Jean Rachor Doody, 91, Baraboo

Martha was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin Business School and a member of the Gamma Phi Beta soroity. She mjored in ecomnomics and graduated in 1950 with a degree in finance. Following graduation, Martha was employed for several years with Harris Trust Bank, in Chicago.

Martha married William C. Doody of Cleveland, Ohio in 1954. They eventually moved to Rocky River, Ohio and had five lively children, Ellen (Phil) Halley, Ann Doody, David Doody, Martha Post, and Tom Doody (Hana). Martha, a talented seamstress and entrepreneur, created a drapery and upholstery business while her children were young. She continued to enjoy an active family life, enjoying Lake Erie, camping, skiing, and summer trips to Wisconsin Dells and Devil's Lake.

When her children got older, Martha worked in sales in the medical equipment and pharmaceutical industries. She was involved in the emerging ultra sound technology for fetal monitoring and in-office virus testing products. In the next 20 years, as these fields rapidly expanded, she traveled throughout the country educating physicians in clinical and hospital settings. In addition, she continued Bill's successful industrial products sales business following his death in 1994. Martha ultimately returned to her home state of Wisconsin where she joined her daughter Ann's Techline Madison business as an accouting manager at the age of 67 and worked there for nine years. She enjoyed Madison and was active in a variety of community groups and especially loved the symphony. In 2015, Martha moved to Milwaukee, near her oldest daughter, Ellen.