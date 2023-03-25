July 28, 1920—March 22, 2023

RANDOLPH—Martha Semrau, age 102, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Randolph Health Services in Randolph, WI.

Funeral services for Martha will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville, WI, with Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. Visitation for Martha will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 27, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.

Martha was born on July 28, 1920 in Poland to Karl Edward (Florentine) Guse. She was united in marriage to Adolf Semrau on July 24, 1941.

Her family immigrated to the USA in 1952 and eventually started dairy farming, building a herd with impressive output. She had two sons in Europe, and another once she moved to the USA, and raised them along with her stepson.

In addition to raising a family, Martha worked tirelessly the dairy farm alongside other family members.

Martha was blessed with a love of cooking. Her homemade meals brought her family around the table to tell stories and reminisce. Her German potato salad was notable, and a staple at school picnics when her children were growing up. Martha had an amazing green thumb and a passion for tending her flower and vegetable gardens. Her plants brightened her yard and her dining table. Martha had gentle soul, and was a caring, kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Martha is survived by her children: Sigismund Semrau, Hart (Robin) Semrau, and Wolfgang (Sharon) Semrau; her grandchildren: Angela Semrau (Patrick Francor), Melissa (Duane) Koehler, Chelsea (Edvin) Beshi, Taylor (Bryan) McElroy, Heidi (Dale) Weiss, David (Julie) Semrau, Eric (Elizabeth) Semrau, Jonathon (Tracy) Semrau, Clayton Drewa, Jodie (John) Wiese, and Tim (Nicole) Semrau; and her 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Martha is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Adolf; stepson, Ewald Semrau; daughters-in-law: Lylas Semrau and Linda Semrau; and her granddaughter, Karen Drewa.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Randolph Health Services. The care and kindness shown to Mom will always be appreciated and never forgotten.

