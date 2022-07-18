Martha Wagner

June 8, 1936—July 10, 2022

FALL RIVER—Martha Lou Wagner, age 86, died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at The Meadows Assisted Living of Fall River. She was born at home in the early morning hours of June 8, 1936 to Louis and Sybil (Tolbert) Carter in Eldorado, IL. She attended Eldorado schools and graduated from high school in 1954. She attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale where she earned both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Chemistry.

She married Ronald Wagner on August 14, 1960 in Eldorado. She taught high school before starting her family. She earned an Associate’s degree in Computer Programing from Danville Junior College in Danville, IL in 1978. She worked as a Computer Programmer at Carle Clinic and Solo Cup, both in Urbana, IL.

She is survived by her daughters: Ruth (Thomas) Bradshaw of Columbus, Alice Wagner (Vince Giannini) of Redmond OR; grandchildren: Katherine Bradshaw (Devin Edwards) of Kansas City, MO and Peter Bradshaw (Carmen Rong) of Vancouver, BC; a sister Judith Ann (William) Johnson of Eldorado, IL; a sister-in-law, Caryl Carlton; and a brother-in-law, Wayne (Joan) Wagner, both of CO.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ronald, in 2015, her brother William Carter, sisters-in-law Dorothy Carter, Phyllis Haas and Barbara Nikolai and a brother-in-law Walter Wagner.

The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff at the Meadows of Fall River and Hillside Hospice for their expert and compassionate care.

