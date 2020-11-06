Martin, Carol Ann

MERRIMAC - Carol Ann Martin, 82, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2020. She was born on Oct. 9, 1938, in the Town of Honey Creek, Wis., to the late Edward and Olga (Krause) Schullenburg. She was united in marriage to George W. Martin on Oct. 20, 1956. Carol was an active member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Merrimac.

Carol and George raised their boys on their family dairy farm in Merrimac. She worked for the Sauk Prairie School District for 28 years. Carol touched so many lives, whether it be her yummy cooking as the Merrimac Elementary School lunch lady or keeping the school in tip top shape as their janitor. Carol retired from the school district in 2009 and devoted herself to being the best grandma, mother, Christian, and friend to all her loved ones. She was also the area's go-to Avon lady for over 30 years.

Carol was an instrumental part of raising her grandkids. She cherished all her time with them, and you could always find her lap full. Carol loved to bake, and every visit meant she was handing out cookies, cake, pie or Schwan's ice cream treats. Many people would go to Carol for her delicious recipes. She was an avid gardener and shared her vegetable garden bounty with all. She had prized dahlias, and her love of flowers showed throughout her many gardens and her house. Family was Carol's life, and we all feel so grateful to have been a part of it.