Martin-Hupf, Sylvia D.

BEAVER DAM - Sylvia D. Martin-Hupf, age 83, of Beaver Dam, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

In keeping with Sylvia's wishes, she will be cremated and her cremated remains will be buried at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Sylvia was born on March 12, 1937, in Pittsville, Wis. She was united in marriage with James Martin. After his death, she was united in marriage with James Hupf. Sylvia worked at Weyenberg Shoe Company in Beaver Dam for over 30 years and was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.

Survivors include her children, Debra (James) Frank of Beaver Dam, Gregory Martin (Robyn) of New Jersey, and Wayne "Rocky" Martin (Sharon) of Horicon; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; step-children; other relatives and friends. Sylvia was preceded in death by her mother, Lena Mundt; her first husband, James Martin; her second husband, James Hupf; and two sons, David and Dean Martin.

If desired, a donation may be made to your charity of choice in Sylvia's name.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.