Martin, Janice

SCHAUMBURG - Janice Martin, age 95, of Schaumburg, Ill., passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, 3 p.m., at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells with the Rev. Matt Gerhke officiating. A Visitation will be held at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

Janice was born Dec. 31, 1924, in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., the daughter of Christian and Inga (Anderson) Leege. She was very involved with church and missionary work that took her to Canada. She loved to travel with family. Janice raised her family in Oak Park, Ill., and worked at Brockob Construction Company. She moved to the Dells area in 1990, eventually to return to Illinois in 1997.

Janice is survived by her sons, Charles H. Martin Jr. of Berwyn, Ill., Louis (Jane) of Hinckley, Ill., Jeff (Tami) of Lisle, Ill.; daughters, Karen Nichols of San Antonio, Texas, Cheryl (Ron) Wills of McHenry, Ill., and Lisa Hoffmann of Rolling Meadows, Ill.; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Walter and Carl Leege; her sisters, Arlene Homeier and Alice Schroeder; and son-in-law, Ron Nichols.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884