June 22, 1928—April 12, 2023

BARABOO – Martin Lawrence Gurgel, age 94, of Baraboo, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Martin was born at home on June 22, 1928 in Excelsior Township, the son of Ewald and Elizabeth (Henke) Gurgel.

He attended a rural one room country school in the Township of Excelsior. In his younger years, he worked on the family farm and later, became a carpenter in building construction. On June 16, 1948, Martin married Janette Rogers at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo. She preceded him in death on June 3, 2009.

Martin had worked for numerous building construction contractors in the area and retired from St. Clare Hospital in the Building mMintenance Department. In his free-time, he enjoyed gardening, fishing and woodworking. Martin was a fine craftsman of Cabinetry and furniture items. He was a life-long member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo.

Survivors include a son, Ron (Brenda) Gurgel; five grandchildren: Jackie Gurgel, Michelle Northcutt, Betsy, Megan and Geoff Gurgel; three great-grandchildren: Shelby and Haley Northcutt, and Jaxon Pierce; one great-great-grandchild, Adrian Reyes; sister, Marion “Peggy” Powers; sister-in-law, Darlene Seymour; two step-grandchildren: Christopher and Julia Kauten; one step-great-grandchild, Riley Tucker; and other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Martin was preceded in death by two sons: Dale and Duane Gurgel; two brothers: Fred (Aldine) Gurgel and Ray (Lucille) Gurgel; five sisters: Hilda (Walter) Schwanke, Viola (Robert) Woerpel, Irene (Gilbert) Baumgarten, Laura (Michael “Joe”) Joachim, Dolores “Polly” (Henry) Steinhorst; brother and sisters-in-law: Donald (Lorraine) Rogers, Merton (Edna) Rogers, Eddie (Ellen) Zick, Ned Seymour, Sr., and Earl Powers.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Baraboo, with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. John’s Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank the SSM Meadows for their care and compassion of Martin during his stay. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.