Martin, Leanne L.

BEAVER DAM - Leanne L. Martin, age 68, of Beaver Dam, died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

The visitation will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Friday, July 30, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The funeral service will follow on Friday at 5 p.m. Cremation will follow.

Leanne Lila Strohbusch was born on Sept. 10, 1952, to George and Lila Strohbusch. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School, she was united in marriage with Roger R. Martin in Beaver Dam on Oct. 9, 1971. Leanne worked at Richelieu Foods in Beaver Dam since 1973, retiring in 2011. She enjoyed crocheting and quilting, and often would be found sawing wood to pass the time. Every Wednesday, Leanne would meet her friends and skate at the roller rink in Watertown. Mondays were spent visiting with another group of friends at McDonalds. She had a great love for horses, cats, and especially her family.

Leanne is survived by her daughter, Lisa Leckman of Fox Lake; son-in-law, Bruce Leckman of Juneau; "son," Kevin (Jayne) Robinson of Millston; "grandchildren," Jordanna, Kendell, and ShayLa Robinson; her other daughter Darrell, Becka Pharo; cat, Fluffy; many friends; and other family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

