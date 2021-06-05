Martin, Peggy Sue (Markofski)

BRIGGSVILLE—Peggy Sue (Markofski) Martin, age 60, of Briggsville, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a short but courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 12 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY UNIT 329 (W8539 State Road 23, Briggsville, WI). A private inurnment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in Portage is assisting the family.