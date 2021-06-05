 Skip to main content
Martin, Peggy Sue (Markofski)
BRIGGSVILLE—Peggy Sue (Markofski) Martin, age 60, of Briggsville, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a short but courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 12 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY UNIT 329 (W8539 State Road 23, Briggsville, WI). A private inurnment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in Portage is assisting the family.

