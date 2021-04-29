Martin, Peggy Sue (Markofski)

BRIGGSVILLE -Peggy Sue (Markofski) Martin, age 60, of Briggsville, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Peggy was born on Aug. 4, 1960, in Portage, the daughter of Richard and Betty Lou (Ashley) Markofski. She graduated from Portage High School in 1978. Shortly after, before turning 18, Peggy married the love of her life, Brian, whom she cherished nearly 43 years of marriage with.
Peggy worked for Economy Fire and Casualty prior to a 27-year long career as a personal banker with Associated Bank. She took great pride in her work and was recognized professionally for her success and compassion. She made it known that her coworkers and customers were much more than just that. They were her best friends, people with a story, and part of a community.
Peggy was an extraordinary wife, mom, nana, sister, aunt, friend, coworker, classmate... the list goes on. But no matter what role she was taking on, even if a stranger, it was her genuine kindness and happiness that stole the show. She had a vivacious personality and made everyone around her laugh. There was always a smile on her face that radiated warmth and pure joy. She had the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone, and by the end she would have all six degrees of separation mapped out accordingly. Her memory of names and stories down to the smallest details was uncanny. She left you with a lasting impression because of her knack to be positive and inquisitive.
If there was one thing Peggy knew how to do well, it was to really live life to the fullest. She would thrive on social events and travels with her family and friends. Every summer she vacationed with her family at White Lake Beach. It was a tradition that ran deep in her family history that she was determined to carry on all the way to her grandchildren, who were the highlight of her life. During the week you could find her throwing horseshoes or at league bowling. That bowling league crew would travel the state and go on to explore a new location in the country every spring. She treasured the countless unforgettable trips with her sisters and nieces. Upon return from every adventure, no matter from near or far, she was full of stories accompanied with a plethora of pictures. She found joy in every day, stopping to capture the sunset, admiring the beauty, and sharing it to be sure everyone had the chance to really see it. She was the reminder we all needed.
She is survived by her husband, Brian Martin; her son and daughter-in-law, Phillip (Karie) Martin; her grandchildren, Hunter and Cheyenne; her sister, Lori (Jim) Banks and their children, Chris and Stacy Banks; her brother, Dick "Chic" Markofski and his daughter, Michelle Markofski; her brother-in-law, Bill Mueller; her in-laws, Caroline (Dean) Deniger, Ken (Denise) Martin, Barb (Don) Renning, Annette Johnson, Delores (Roy) Klavitter, Kathy McKelvey, and Sandra (Dave) Gianneschi; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lana Mueller; her brother, William "Billy" Markofski; and her brother-in-law, Bill Johnson.
The family would like to thank the team at SSM Health & Hospice for their assistance and care. Remembrances may be made to the family in the form of contributions for a memory garden.
A celebration of life/memorial service will be held at a later date. A private interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in Portage is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)