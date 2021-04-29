Martin, Peggy Sue (Markofski)

If there was one thing Peggy knew how to do well, it was to really live life to the fullest. She would thrive on social events and travels with her family and friends. Every summer she vacationed with her family at White Lake Beach. It was a tradition that ran deep in her family history that she was determined to carry on all the way to her grandchildren, who were the highlight of her life. During the week you could find her throwing horseshoes or at league bowling. That bowling league crew would travel the state and go on to explore a new location in the country every spring. She treasured the countless unforgettable trips with her sisters and nieces. Upon return from every adventure, no matter from near or far, she was full of stories accompanied with a plethora of pictures. She found joy in every day, stopping to capture the sunset, admiring the beauty, and sharing it to be sure everyone had the chance to really see it. She was the reminder we all needed.