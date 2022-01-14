Martin, Tina M.

BARABOO - Tina M. Martin, age 62, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Tina was born on Sept. 15, 1959, in Baraboo, the daughter of George and Patricia (Schell) Wagner. She graduated from Jefferson High School 1977 and then attended MATC Watertown.

Tina was a selfless person, and family was very important to her. She enjoyed spending time visiting with family and friends and was very thoughtful about them. Tina liked to celebrate holidays and birthdays. She had a green thumb and enjoyed her house plants, and in her spare time did crafts, jewelry and projects.

Survivors include her two sons, Patrick Schadde and Aaron Martin; four grandchildren, Zacharie and Kalob Schadde, Levi and Colin Martin; and other close family and friends. Tina was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial visitation will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES, 520 East St., Baraboo. The family would like to thank all of the people that helped Tina and provided care for her during her illnesses.