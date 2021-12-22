Martinez, Jesse

WATERTOWN - Jesse Terry Martinez, age 91, of Watertown, formerly of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Marquardt Health Center with family at his side.

Jesse was born on May 9, 1930, in Grand Prairie, Texas, son of Ponciano and Enriqueta (Schultz) Martinez. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan and enjoyed drawing artwork, listening to Johnny Cash and watching John Wayne western videos. Jesse enjoyed the FaceTime visits with son-in-law's family from Mexico. He loved to go fishing with family and friends and spend time with his grandchildren.

Jesse is survived by his two daughters, Sabrina (Carlos) Hernandez of Ixoina and Katrina Riel of Beaver Dam; son, Mason Martinez of Gilbert, Ariz.; and is further survived by four other children; seven grandchildren, Skyler, Alyicia, and Carlos Hernandez, and Nevada, Jason, Tony Riel and Scotty Hatlevig; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Linda McColl; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by Ida Haberman, the mother of Jesse's children, Sabrina, Katrina and Mason; brothers and sister; and parents.