 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marvig, Karen (Murnane)
0 entries

Marvig, Karen (Murnane)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FOND DU LAC - Karen Marvig (nee Murnane), 59, passed away on April 20, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Marvig; and her parents, Walter Murnane and Eleanor Murnane. She is survived by seven brothers, Pat, Steve, Kenny, Brian, Paul, Tim and John.

Karen was a caring and philanthropic woman and will be truly missed.

With COVID restrictions, we will be having a celebration of her life in the summer.

Marvig, Karen (Murnane)

Karen (Murnane) Marvig

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York considers legal action over census count

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News