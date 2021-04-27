Marvig, Karen (Murnane)

FOND DU LAC - Karen Marvig (nee Murnane), 59, passed away on April 20, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Marvig; and her parents, Walter Murnane and Eleanor Murnane. She is survived by seven brothers, Pat, Steve, Kenny, Brian, Paul, Tim and John.

Karen was a caring and philanthropic woman and will be truly missed.

With COVID restrictions, we will be having a celebration of her life in the summer.