Marvig, Karen (Murnane)

FOND DU LAC - Karen Marvig (nee Murnane), 59, passed away on April 20, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Marvig; and her parents, Walter Murnane and Eleanor Murnane. She is survived by seven brothers, Pat, Steve, Kenny, Brian, Paul, Tim and John.
Karen was a caring and philanthropic woman and will be truly missed.
With COVID restrictions, we will be having a celebration of her life in the summer.
