Dec. 14, 1943—June 26, 2022

POYNETTE—Marvin K. Tomlinson, age 78, the patriarch of our family, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home in Poynette, WI.

Marvin was born on December 14, 1943, in Poynette, the son of Keith and Marion (Karow) Tomlinson. He graduated from Poynette High School in 1963. He proudly served our country in the Wisconsin National Guard from 1967 to 1971. On March 25, 1977 he married Annette Bottjen in Oregon, WI.

His love of old cars and trucks led him to open his own business. He owned and operated Old Time Auto Parts (Tomlinson Ford A and Pickup) for over fifty years. He could be found at many swap meets both locally and across the country and was proud to have attended every Iola Swap Meet and Car Show. Even in retirement he still sold parts from his home shop. He had an extensive old car collection that he loved to drive and passed that love to his son and grandson.

Growing up on his family farmland Marv had a great love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, four wheeling and snowmobiling, something he also shared with his family. He could be found tinkering around in his shed, walking in the woods or just hanging out in his deer stand enjoying nature.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 45 years, Annette; two sons: Seth (Kelly) Tomlinson of Madison and Luke Tomlinson of Poynette; two grandchildren who were the light of his life: Isaac and Greta Tomlinson; his sister, Ellen (Vern) Maier; his brother, Kent (Toni) Tomlinson; sister-in-law, Diane Tomlinson; all of Poynette; his father-in-law, Duane Bottjen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Beverly and Tim Ryan, Michelle and Denny Keister, David and Roxanna Bottjen, and Aaron and Kari Bottjen. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Mark Tomlinson; nieces, Grace Tomlinson and Beth Kutz; mother-in-law, Bertha Bottjen and sister-in-law, Debbie Licata.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Family Life Center in Rio, with the Rev. Shaun Hardie officiating. Burial will follow in Rocky Run Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette and at the church on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.