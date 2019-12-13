Marvin Kaul, 92, Waupun

Marvin was born March 20, 1927, in the town of Oakfield, the son of Peter and Laura Reklau Kaul. Marvin was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Brownsville and was a graduate of Oakfield High School in 1944. Following graduation, Marvin drove a milk route for Grande Cheese. In 1951, he was employed at Mayville Die and Tool Inc. In 1961, he began his 27 year career as a correctional officer with Waupun Correctional Institution and retired in 1987. Marvin and his family moved to Waupun in 1963. On May 22, 1954, he married Eileen L. Waldschmidt at the United Church of Christ in Campbellsport. This union was blessed with three children. Eileen preceded him in death in 2000. Marvin’s life was blessed a second time when he married Carolyn Linchesky on July 6, 2002. The couple had resided in Beaver Dam most of their married lives. Marvin was a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun and served as an elder and was on the Board of Trustees. He also served as an usher and liturgist. He was an active member of Waupun Lions Club. Marvin was an avid fisherman, hunter, and card player. He and Carolyn enjoyed wintering in Apache Junction, Ariz. where he also enjoyed playing maracas at jam sessions in the RV park in Arizona. He enjoyed good music of all kinds.