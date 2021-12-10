Marvin, Paul M. "Mike," Jr.

BARABOO - Paul M. "Mike" Marvin Jr., age 48, of Baraboo, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at home with family by his side. Mike, son of Paul and Carol (Leszcz) Marvin Sr., was born April 28, 1973. Mike was born and raised in Southbend, Ind., and attended Riley High School. On Aug. 28, 2021, he was united in marriage to Sue. Mike loved to go fishing and mushroom hunting and really loved his scratch off tickets.