Marvin, Paul M. "Mike," Jr.
BARABOO - Paul M. "Mike" Marvin Jr., age 48, of Baraboo, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at home with family by his side. Mike, son of Paul and Carol (Leszcz) Marvin Sr., was born April 28, 1973. Mike was born and raised in Southbend, Ind., and attended Riley High School. On Aug. 28, 2021, he was united in marriage to Sue. Mike loved to go fishing and mushroom hunting and really loved his scratch off tickets.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sue; sons, Xander Marvin, Dale Barton and Dalton Long; parents, Paul (Carol) Marvin; brother, Brian Marvin; step-siblings, David Hayes, Shannon Barr and Rob McDaniel; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

There will be a celebration of life held in honor of him on July 2, 2022, at his parents' home in Grand Marsh, Wis. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

