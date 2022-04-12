Mary Ann Grunke

Mary Ann was born on September 22, 1942, in Ohio, the daughter of Herbert and Mary Louise (Trojanowski) Grunke. She grew up in Portage, and graduated from Portage High School. Mary Ann earned her nursing degree from UW Madison. She worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison in the NICU for over 45 years, touching countless lives. Mary Ann was a huge sports fan, supporting the Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks! She was actively involved in raising her grandchildren, and was a huge supporter of their sports as well. Mary Ann was a lifelong member of Trinity United Church of Christ, serving as financial secretary and as an elder.