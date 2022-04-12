Sept. 22, 1942—April 7, 2022
PORTAGE – Mary Ann Grunke, age 79, of Portage, passed away peacefully, with her daughter by her side, on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.
Mary Ann was born on September 22, 1942, in Ohio, the daughter of Herbert and Mary Louise (Trojanowski) Grunke. She grew up in Portage, and graduated from Portage High School. Mary Ann earned her nursing degree from UW Madison. She worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison in the NICU for over 45 years, touching countless lives. Mary Ann was a huge sports fan, supporting the Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Bucks! She was actively involved in raising her grandchildren, and was a huge supporter of their sports as well. Mary Ann was a lifelong member of Trinity United Church of Christ, serving as financial secretary and as an elder.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Chris) Arnold, Portage; her brother, Richard Grunke (William Grasch); three grandchildren: Lowell, Wyatt and Jesse; a great nephew, Richard Marquardt; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Portage, with Pastor Kay Hallanger officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
