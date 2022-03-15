June 23, 1938—March 11, 2022

COLUMBUS—Mary Ann Haberman, 83, of Columbus passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison after suffering a stroke.

Mary Ann was born on June 23, 1938 in Columbus, WI, the daughter of Fayette and Norma (Turben) Fuller. On November 30, 1963, she was united in marriage to Hubert Haberman, Jr. Mary Ann loved sharing whether it was her wonderful cooking, baking, or sharing a story. She loved listening to music especially country music and Daniel O’Donnell.

Mary Ann is survived by her two children: David (fiancee Kathryn Nielsen) of Juneau and Rhonda of Franklin; her brother Gordon (Nellie) Fuller of Lake City, FL. She will be further missed by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Hubert in 1994; two brothers: Burleigh and Roger and her sister Marjorie.

A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Courtland Cemetery, Township of Courtland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a humane society of one’s choice.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.