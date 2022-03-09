Mary Ann Miller

She was born on August 21, 1932, to John and Mary (Hopkins) Kennedy of Arlington, WI. Mary Ann grew up on a dairy farm adjacent to the University of Wisconsin Research farm near Arlington. She graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in Home Economics and began her career as an Extension Home Economist in Langlade County. While there, she met and married James Miller and they began a dairy and egg farm near Antigo. Later, moving to Watertown and then Rio, Mary Ann and Jim raised Polled Herefords under the Marimill farm name. She loved the cattle and attended many shows, building friendships along the way. Mary Ann was a lifelong learner and enjoyed reading, visiting historical sites and traveling in the US and overseas. She was an active volunteer in the community, including serving as a 4-H General Leader, county fair judge, lector and catechist as St. Thomas Catholic Church in Poynette, a local election official and served several decades as Leeds Town Clerk.