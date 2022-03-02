Dec. 1, 1942—Feb. 26, 2022

MARSHALL—Mary Ann Schlimgen, age 79, passed away on Saturday February 26, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 1, 1942 in Beaver Dam and was the daughter of Elmer and Anna (Meyer) Fischer.

Mary Ann married Glenn Schlimgen on September 18, 1965 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. She quickly adapted from being a city girl to farming with her husband throughout their 56 year marriage.

Mary Ann was employed by Marshall Public Schools in the cafeteria and was “Ma” to so many kids. She ultimately retired from her clerical position at Great Lakes Higher Education. She loved to be outdoors, zipping around on her mower, tending to her flowers, or simply sitting on her swing enjoying the sun on her face. In her later years she was a dedicated grandma to her grandchildren.

She is survived by husband Glenn; five children: Brenda (Andy) Haag, Michael (Cindy), Robert (Kari), Annette, Anthony (Jackie); four siblings: Carol (Jerry) Brummel, Kathy (Ed) Krause, Ken (Deb) Fischer, and Tom (Judy) Fischer; 11 grandchildren: Amanda (Tyson), Marissa, Lucas, Colton, Zachary, Kaytlyn, Jessica, Jenna, Aubrey, A.J., and Trevor; one great-grandchild, Parker; in-laws: Lorraine Schlimgen, Harold Schlimgen, Grace Schlimgen, Jerry (Terri) Schlimgen, Leona (Linus) Rauls and Lucy Kaltenberg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Pat Huettl; parents-in-law John and Anna Schlimgen; and in-laws: Marie and Harley Lamberty, Helen and Edwin Laufenberg, Paul Schlimgen, Roman Schlimgen, Leroy and Seraphine Schlimgen, Betty Kluesner and James Kaltenberg.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert Drive in Sun Prairie. Burial will be held at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. Monsignor Donn J. Heiar will preside. Visitation will be held on Friday March 4, 2022 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St. Alberts or Agrace Hospice.

