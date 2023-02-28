WAUPUN—Mary Ann Tank, 84, of Waupun, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI.
Per Mary Ann’s wishes, services will be private.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.
