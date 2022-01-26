WISCONSIN DELLS—Mary Ann Weitzel, age 85 died peacefully into the arms of her loving, Heavenly Father on January 13th, 2022 in Wisconsin Dells, WI after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Mary was born on February 1st, 1936 in Wisconsin to Lawernce and Clara Luther, where she was raised and graduated high school. She went onto meet and marry William D. Weitzel on March 14, 1964 in San Antonio, Texas at Our Lady of Grace Church, and settled in Baraboo, WI. She and William built several businesses together, had two sons, and raised their family. Mary was happily married to William Weitzel for 58 years at the time of her death.

Mary is survived by her husband, William Weitzel; her two sons, Adam Weitzel and Renee Weitzel and Aric Weitzel and significant other Jessica Smith; three granddaughters, Melanie Weitzel , Miranda Weitzel, and Alizebeth Weitzel; brothers, Edward Luther, Roy Luther, and Larry Luther; sisters, Viola Traziak, Irene Ruthersdorf, and Carol Luther as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.