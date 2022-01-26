WISCONSIN DELLS—Mary Ann Weitzel, age 85 died peacefully into the arms of her loving, Heavenly Father on January 13th, 2022 in Wisconsin Dells, WI after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Mary was born on February 1st, 1936 in Wisconsin to Lawernce and Clara Luther, where she was raised and graduated high school. She went onto meet and marry William D. Weitzel on March 14, 1964 in San Antonio, Texas at Our Lady of Grace Church, and settled in Baraboo, WI. She and William built several businesses together, had two sons, and raised their family. Mary was happily married to William Weitzel for 58 years at the time of her death.
Mary is survived by her husband, William Weitzel; her two sons, Adam Weitzel and Renee Weitzel and Aric Weitzel and significant other Jessica Smith; three granddaughters, Melanie Weitzel , Miranda Weitzel, and Alizebeth Weitzel; brothers, Edward Luther, Roy Luther, and Larry Luther; sisters, Viola Traziak, Irene Ruthersdorf, and Carol Luther as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Mary had a passion for genealogy, family reunions, photo albums, Uno, and her faith in God. Mary was always praised by bankers and accountants for her excellent skills in bookkeeping, customer relations, real-estate knowledge, and tax preparation. Mary was a private person but joyful, kind, considerate, wise, and funny. Once she became your friend, you also became her family. She will always be remembered for her big heart for others, and her passion to ensure others were loved.
Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral on Saturday, January 29th, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Parish located at 300 2nd Street, Baraboo, WI 53913. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Jessica Smith/New Spring Life Coaching, LLC 1354 Silver Drive, Baraboo, WI 53913 (This business helps men, women, and children in recovery from abuse, anxiety, and depression).
Special Thanks to: Agrace Hospice for their love and care for Mary, we know she was in wonderful hands, we are extremely thankful for the entire team. Thanks to Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home for their amazing work and care for the family. Thanks to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo, WI for their love and support. Thanks to Jessica Smith, for your help in arrangements and care. Thank you to all who have called and sent notes of condolences.
