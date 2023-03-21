November 6, 1937—March. 16, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Mary Ann Zuhlke, age 85 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam.

Mary was born in Beaver Dam on November 6, 1937, the daughter of Erwin and Magdalen (Westenmeyer) Hupf. She was a member of the 1956 Class of Fox Lake High School. In November of 1955, she was united in marriage to her husband, Harold Zuhlke at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fox Lake.

Mary worked at Green Giant in Beaver Dam and Fox Lake and also for WFI in Beaver Dam. She served her community as a crossing guard in Beaver Dam and also volunteered in the kindergarten classroom at St. Patrick’s Catholic School. Mary truly loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She liked playing cards, talking smart and watching the Packers and Brewers. She was a member of the Fox Lake Legion Auxiliary.

Mary is survived by her children: Tammy (Geno) Kok, Julie (David) Reak, and Joe (Sara) Zuhlke; grandchildren: Corey (Jen) Dins, Colin (Sydney) Reak, Justin Zuhlke, Ashley (Jordan) Reak, and Olivia Zuhlke; great-grandchildren, Elliot and Evalyn; sisters, Margaret Parish and Carolean Hupf; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold in 2006; son, Mike in 2008; and eight brothers and sisters.

A memorial gathering for Mary will take place on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton, at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living, especially to Maria, and to Hillside Hospice for their care of Mary.

