Mary Bittner, 90, of Castle Rock

Mary Bittner passed peacefully at home, on Dec.15, 2019. She was looking forward to joining Robert (Bob) Bittner, her loving husband of 59 years. She was born in Chicago in 1929 to her parents Joseph and Virginia Olles, and grew up in Palatine, Ill. She met and married Bob when they worked for Illinois Bell Telephone in Arlington Heights.

They grew their family in Palatine. They built a cabin on Castle Rock Lake, Wis. for vacations and then for summer retirement living, and bought a place in Bradenton, Fla., for winter living.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Family was always important to Mary, and she loved seeing her children grow with lives of their own: Kathy (Gary) Evens, Karen Bittner, Bill Bittner, and Kristi (Mimi) Bittner, as well as grandchildren: Jennifer (Jason) Foster and Diana Evens, and great grandchildren: Samantha, Gavin, and Kylie.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband and parents, as well as by her brother Joe Jr. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, as well as her brother Jim (Joan) Olles, and Carol (Mark) Kellerman, and Joe's wife, Wanda Olles.

Mary's Catholic faith was always important to her, and a source of strength. She was a faithful parishioner at St. Theresa's in Palatine, Ill., Our Lady of the Lake in Castle Rock Lake, Wis., and Saints Peter and Paul in Bradenton, Fla.

Mary will be interred with Bob at the church garden in Bradenton, with a Memorial service at a date to be determined (information through Covell Funeral Home). Mary and Bob always supported veterans, so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.GarySineseFoundation.org or www.DAV.org.