Dec. 5, 1942—May 17, 2022

PACIFIC TOWNSHIP—Mary C. Hutzler, age 79, of Pacific Township, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena.

Mary was born on December 5, 1942, in Portage, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Belva (Harmon) Mueller. She was married on October 16, 1968, to Richard Hutzler at St. Mary Catholic Church in Portage. Mary enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Audrey, loved campfires in the back yard, and fishing. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking and experimenting with new recipes.

She is survived by her daughter, Gina Hutzler (significant other, Andrew Brack); her granddaughter, Audrey Sanford; her siblings: Theresa A. Zunker, Michael (Carol) Mueller, Marilyn Prochnow, and Terrance W. (Avis) Mueller; her brother-in-law, Gary (Karen) Hutzler; other near relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Richard on May 14, 2022.

A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage. Family graveside service will be private.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Aspirus Emergency Dept., and Heartland Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.