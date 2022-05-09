April 24, 1933—Oct. 23, 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, NM—Mary Catherine Weickgenant, 88, recently of Albuquerque, NM, passed away at 5:50 PM on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in hospice. She was born April 24, 1933, in Richland Center, WI, to Leo and Lola Lownik.

Surviving are her children: Peter (Deborah) Weickgenant of Albuquerque, NM; Thomas (Sharon) Weickgenant of Tyler, TX; Joan (Kevin) Kepler of rural Richland Center, WI; James (Myrna) Weickgenant of Baraboo, WI; Mark (Leisa Herring) Weickgenant of Truth or Consequences, NM; Matthew (Debra) Weickgenant of Alma, AR; and Lisa (Fiance Michael Morris) Leonard of Santa Fe, NM. She has 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Leo and James; daughter-in-law, Nancy Weickgenant (wife of Mark Weickgenant); and great-grandson, Gabriel Kepler.

Mary raised her family predominately in Baraboo, WI. After retiring, she lived in many states and countries, including Arkansas, Colorado, Costa Rica, Minnesota, and New Mexico. Besides raising her family, she worked in their family restaurant and at Wal-Mart. Mary enjoyed hobbies, such as sewing, reading, and knitting. She loved traveling to see her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren all over the country.

Her family is planning a celebration of life for the spring of 2022. The burial of her ashes will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Richland Center, WI.