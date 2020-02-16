Mary "Cathy" Decker, 72; Westfield

WESTFIELD - Mary "Cathy" Decker, age 72 of Westfield, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her death.
Cathy was born in Bessemer, Mich on June 24, 1947, to her heroes, James Geach and Margaret Geach (Mackie). She was the oldest of four children. Her siblings consist of Bobby Geach (Marge), Barry Geach (Lisa), and Jimmy Geach (Jeff).
During her younger years, she grew up in Milwaukee with her family. She developed a stubbornness, due to her many health issues that would continue to pain her for the rest of her life. She became a straight fighter with tenacity and strength that would build a family and help a community.
Cathy married the luckiest guy in the world, Art Decker (who has survived her), on January 1, 1978. Together, they raised five kids, Suzy Nelson (available), Kelli Kuhl (Chris), Mat Decker (Tracy), David Decker, and Derek Decker. Cathy showed great understanding and mercy which was illustrated by the fact that she allowed all of her children to live past their teenage years!
Cathy worked at Thal Acres for many years until her retirement. During that time, she became known as "Thee Box". It is there where she co-founded The Budda-Box, which raises funds to help families touched by cancer in Marquette County. It was created because she felt that no one should be burdened with the added financial stress on top of fighting cancer. The Budda-Box continues to help local families in need to this day.
Cathy later focused her attention to her grandkids, Erin Denton (Jake), Alexis Kuhl-Housworth (Brian), Quintin Kuhl, Shay Decker, Kassidy Kuhl, Cj Kuhl (Alanna), Haley Decker, Austin VanVeghel, Taylor Decker, Mackenzie Decker, Michael Decker, Dawson Decker, Brady Decker, and Nevaeh Decker. She was also a great-grandmother (GiGi) to Memphis Rasmussen, Dathan Denton, Peyton Kuhl, Delilah Rasmussen, Kendl Denton, and baby Housworth, due in April. She remained extremely active in their lives until her death.
Through the years, Cathy continued to fight a body that didn't always cooperate with her and occasional boughts of cancer, but, she never gave up. If you were fortunate enough to know Cathy you will understand this next statement. She was the toughest 5'2", 112-pound chick you'll ever run into! She was an inspiration to all who met her and we are all better for knowing her. RAILYTAT!
The family would like to thank Agnesian Healthcare Hospice Hope, specifically Ramona Hill, Haley and Jeanine.
A Celebration of Life for Cathy will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Faith United Methodist Church, in Westfield. There will be a fellowship gathering from noon until 2:00 p.m. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Janet Ruark officiating. There will be a reception following the service at Thal Acres Links & Lanes in Westfield from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send cards to The Decker Family, 527 Bob-O-Link Drive, Westfield, Wis. 53964. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com
