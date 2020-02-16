Mary "Cathy" Decker, 72; Westfield

WESTFIELD - Mary "Cathy" Decker, age 72 of Westfield, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her death.

Cathy was born in Bessemer, Mich on June 24, 1947, to her heroes, James Geach and Margaret Geach (Mackie). She was the oldest of four children. Her siblings consist of Bobby Geach (Marge), Barry Geach (Lisa), and Jimmy Geach (Jeff).

During her younger years, she grew up in Milwaukee with her family. She developed a stubbornness, due to her many health issues that would continue to pain her for the rest of her life. She became a straight fighter with tenacity and strength that would build a family and help a community.

Cathy married the luckiest guy in the world, Art Decker (who has survived her), on January 1, 1978. Together, they raised five kids, Suzy Nelson (available), Kelli Kuhl (Chris), Mat Decker (Tracy), David Decker, and Derek Decker. Cathy showed great understanding and mercy which was illustrated by the fact that she allowed all of her children to live past their teenage years!

