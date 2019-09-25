MAUSTON - Mary Clare Taylor, 70, of Mauston passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at University Hospital in Madison.
Mary was born on Oct. 27, 1948, in Libertyville, Ill. the daughter of Fred and Ann Uteg.
Mary was a devoted educator. She started her career in Tony, Wis. in a two room school in 1969. She moved back to her hometown in Grayshake, Ill. where she taught second grade for nine years, before moving to Mauston where she taught for 30 years, before retiring in 2008. Mary continued to substitute and volunteer for the next 10 years. She also volunteered at the VA Hospital in Tomah until her illness. Mary was a charter member of the Mauston Lioness Club and was a member of the Juneau County Retired Educators Association. Mary also served on the School Board and Education committee of St. Patrick’s. Mary’s hobbies were needlepoint, knitting and crocheting. She also enjoyed raising newfound pups.
Mary is survived by her husband of 49 years, James G. Taylor; a son, Jon Michael (Heather); three grandchildren, Brenna, Joseph Michael and Jay James; a brother, Fran (Janet) Uteg of Sturgeon Bay; and a sister, Anita Uteg of Kenosha.
You have free articles remaining.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston.
Friends may call on Friday, Sept. 27, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Crandall Funeral Home, Mauston and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Mary will be missed by more than her family and friends as she was very involved with church and community.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)