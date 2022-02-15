MAYVILLE—Mary Dallesasse, 79, of Mayville passed away peacefully on February 11, 2022 with her family by her side.

Mary was born in Milwaukee on March 26,1942 to Edward F. Donley and Doris C. (Sarow) Donley. She grew up the daughter of a truck farmer and tinkerer and had many adventures in the fields surrounding her childhood home in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. She shared her adventures with her two sisters and many cousins. As a child, Mary attended Nelson School, a one room country schoolhouse, and always thought with her “Nelson School Logic.”

Mary married Richard Dallesasse on September 11,1965 at St. Leo’s Parish in Milwaukee and they shared 57 years of marriage together. As a child, Mary dreamed of becoming a wife and mother. She made her dream come true with Richard. Mary was a devoted wife and loving mother who worked tirelessly for her family and made her family strong.M

ary’s creativity knew no bounds. She was a skilled quilter who enjoyed many quilting adventures with her Bernina Babes.

Mary is survived by her husband, Richard Dallesasse and their two children Scott Dallesasse and Jill Dallesasse. She is also survived by her grandson Lucas Dallesasse, her sisters Donna Hagel and Marge (Jack) Kurtzbein, and countless friends and relatives.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; Edward F. Donley and Doris C. (Sarow) Donley; her in-laws; Emil D. Dallesasse and Emeline J. (Hull) Dallesasse; and her brother-in-law Walter Hagel.

The memorial gathering will be on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday at church with Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Bethel Cemetery in Evansville, Wisconsin.

