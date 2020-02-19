Mary E. Carlson, age 87, of Portage
Mary E. Carlson, age 87, of Portage

Mary E. Carlson, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Divine Savior Healthcare.

Services will be held and announced at a later date. The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage is assisting the family (www.pmmfh.com).

