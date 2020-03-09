Mary E. Carlson, 87, Portage

Mary was born to Claude and Gladys Smith on August 27, 1933. She had a career at M&I Bank. Mary was united in marriage to the love of her life, Keith Carlson, on December 9, 1967. The two spent 52 years together practically inseparable. Keith preceded her in death in November 2019.

They had no children together but did acquire a "daughter," Cindy Ellis and her family John, Taylor and Morgan. The girls were the "granddaughters" they bragged about often. "TayTay Bug" and "Morgie Mouse," as they were so lovingly called by G'ma Mary and Papa Keith; were the joys of their lives. They also "adopted" a son, Jeremiah Dillman and his family Jessica, Tessa, Ella and Evan, who also meant the world to Keith and Mary. Other close "family" were Chuck and Sharon Behnke, who they knew since first dating; "Linda from Chicago" who would never miss an opportunity to garage sale with Mary; Eugene Jorgenson and Linda Mays, who were loving neighbors, and all the close friends at Frannie May's Café where they went almost daily.