Oct. 16, 1935—Jan. 8, 2023

PORTAGE – Mary E. Grotzke, age 87, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at her home.

Mary was born on October 16, 1935, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Roy and Lillie (Peavey) Davenport. She had worked as an Administrator at Adesa Auto Auction. Mary was married to Peter Grotzke, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children: Christine Bocek, Kathy Sickles, Sandy Drost, Barb (Mark) Van Asten and Stacy (Mike) Stolen; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her siblings: Ron (Nancy) Davenport, Roxanne (Wayne) Rohn and Carol (David) Kampen; her sister-in-law, Lorraine Davenport; her brother-in-law, Walt Evans; other near relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Peter, her son Jeff, her daughter, Terri Amacher, sons-in-law: Richard Bocek, Paul Sickles and Steve Drost and her siblings: Roy, Art and Jim Davenport, and Leona Evans.

Memorial services will be at 12:00 noon on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), with Chaplain Nancy Davis officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Monday at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace Hospice and Watertown Hospital Senior Behavioral Health Unit for their wonderful care of Mary Ellen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Columbia County Humane Society or Albert’s Dog Lounge.