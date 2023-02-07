July 30, 1939—Feb. 1, 2023

JANESVILLE—Mary E. Kukuk, age 83, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at UW Health University Hospital in Madison. Mary was born in Horicon, WI on July 30, 1939; the daughter of Gilbert and Bernice (Schultz) Zuleger.

In 1961, Mary was married to Jim Kukuk at the Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon, WI. Mary worked many years at both JC Penney and Lab Safety in Janesville.

Mary was one of a kind. She was beautiful inside and out. Mary was a strong fighter who didn’t allow strokes to slow her down. Her sense of humor was always present. She was loved by so many and made a positive impact on those blessed to call her mother, sister, grandmother, GG and friend.

While she lived at Cedar Crest she made many new friends with both residents and her care team. Her room was a place of joy, chocolate and candy, hugs and laughter. She loved it whenever anyone came for a chat.

Mary loved to sing and garden but was most passionate about being an amazing mom, grandma, and great-grandma. Anyone who knew her will feel her loss deeply. The kindness she showed to so many was inspirational.

Mary is survived by her children: Scott (Lori) Kukuk of Milton, WI, Beth Kaphing of Grand Rapids, MI and Pam (Jeff) Teddleton of Morgan Hill, CA. She is also survived by her seven granddaughters: Emily, Katie, Sara, Rachel, Morgan, Caitlin and Hannah; and her great-granddaughter, Zoe; and her two brothers: John Zuleger (Carol) of Beaver Dam, WI and Bill Zuleger (Lynn) of FL. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

The best gift anyone could give her family is to hold her in your hearts. A celebration of life will be held later this year. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting her family.

We would like to thank Dr. David Niemann, the Neuro ICU team at UW Hospital and the wonderful caregivers at Cedar Crest.

We would like to thank Dr. David Niemann, the Neuro ICU team at UW Hospital and the wonderful caregivers at Cedar Crest.

