Nov. 26, 1953—May 25, 2022

Mary E. Osterhoff, age 68, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Inurnment will be at Lowell Cemetery.

Mary was born on November 26, 1953, in Portage, WI, to Russell and Marie (Metzger) Osterhoff. She graduated from Cambria-Friesland High School in 1971. Mary retired from Richelieu Foods, Inc in Beaver Dam after having worked there for almost 40-years. She enjoyed music, bowling and traveling. Mary loved the cruise to Alaska in 2013, and she enjoyed going to the Dark Shadow and Star Trek Conventions with Jim.

Survivors include her special friend, Jim Lauersdorf of Beaver Dam; her four siblings: Edward (Lisa) Osterhoff of Cambria, James (Pam Bailey) Osterhoff of Helena, MT, Donna (Kelly Westphal) Osterhoff of Rio, and Michael Osterhoff of Cambria; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Beverly Lambrecht; and her cat, Axel.

Mary’s family would like to thank Mary’s “favorite” niece, Stacy Freber, for taking her to her chemo appointments and being by her side for the past two years as Mary battled cancer. They would also like to thank Hillside Hospice and Janice Stanton for the love and care they provided to Mary.

