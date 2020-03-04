Mary Ellen Frodin, 89, of Mauston

Mary Ellen Frodin was born March 2nd, 1930, in Iowa and passed away Feb. 17th, 2020, where she lived in Mauston, Wis. She enjoyed sewing, baking cakes and cooking. Mary also enjoyed playing poker, canasta and other games.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; and daughter, Sandra. She is survived by her son, Bruce; granddaughter, Crystal and her husband, Zack; and her great-granddaughter, Serena Holst. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Memorial will be held in the near future with the burial being private.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com