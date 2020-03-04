Mary Ellen Frodin, 89, of Mauston

Mary Ellen Frodin was born March 2nd, 1930, in Iowa and passed away Feb. 17th, 2020, where she lived in Mauston, Wis. She enjoyed sewing, baking cakes and cooking. Mary also enjoyed playing poker, canasta and other games.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; and daughter, Sandra. She is survived by her son, Bruce; granddaughter, Crystal and her husband, Zack; and her great-granddaughter, Serena Holst. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Memorial will be held in the near future with the burial being private.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)