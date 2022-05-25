December 8, 1939—May 12, 2022

Mary Ellen (Riordan) Cross passed away peacefully Thursday, May 12, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones on her family farm in Pardeeville. Mary was born December 8, 1939, the daughter of the late Gordon and June Riordan.

Many of her favorite memories and stories she passed on were of the farm and her adventures with the horses she had growing up. She graduated from Pardeeville High School with the class of 1958. She married Gary Cross September 19, 1959. They raised their three children in Pardeeville and were married 37 years until Gary’s passing. In 1968, she began work at the Clerk of Courts office in Columbia County and took over as Clerk of Courts in 1976, maintaining the position until retirement in 2000. No one ran against her during her tenure (she always said no one was crazy enough to want the job).

After retirement, Mary enjoyed traveling, buying and selling antiques, and spending quality time with her family and friends. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also was an avid gift giver, always giving to others in need. She made sure people she knew and didn’t know could provide the gifts to make a child’s dream come true at Christmas. Her acts of kindness, dependability, gentle conversation, selflessness, and unconditional love will be missed by many.

Mary is survived by her children: Stacey (Tony) Baldowin, Sherry (Rolf) Lang, and daughter-in-law Sheila Cross; grandchildren: Ashley (Bobby) Achterberg, Alicia (Jeremiah) Casey, Chelsea (Patrick) Farrington, Jordan Cross, and Jack Cross; great grandchildren: Hudson and Chase Achterberg, Graiden and Lydia Casey, and Tenley Farrington; siblings: Betty (Jim) Merwin, Jim (Barb Reed) Riordan; and brothers/sisters-in-law: Tom and Bonnie Cross, Lanny and Brenda Cross, Paul and Kathy Green, and Judy Cross Jones; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Cross, son Randy Cross, and grandson Collin Cross.

Memorial mass will be held Wednesday, June 1 at 11 AM at St. Faustina Catholic Parish in Pardeeville. Inurnment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 31 from 4 to 7 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville and again from 10 AM until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice nurses for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.