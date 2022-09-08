Jan. 21, 1932—Aug. 22, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Mary Evelyn Jackson, age 90, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was born on January 21, 1932 in Richland Center, WI, daughter of Harold and Mabel (Jacoby) Carley.

She was united in marriage to Edmond “Ed” Jackson on February 16, 1951 in Richland Center. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.

Mary was an excellent baker. From her delicious made from scratch apple and pumpkin pies to her individually wrapped homemade caramels that were somehow always the perfect consistency and flavor. Her family never left a holiday get together without full bellies and happy hearts.

She was also a remarkable seamstress. Her sewing room was always full of projects. Some for friends and acquaintances, but most for her grandchildren. She could make anything from quilts, tablecloths, and doilies to costumes of every character imaginable and cheerleading uniforms for her granddaughter’s entire squad. She made countless blankets for her kids and grandkids, which we will always cherish.

Above all else, Mary loved spending time with her family. She never missed an opportunity to attend her grandkids’ shows, concerts and sporting events. She was our biggest supporter and number one fan for as far back as we can remember. She will forever be missed, but we find comfort in knowing that she is dancing in heaven with Ed again.

Mary is survived by her children: Linda Jackson (Paul Fecke), Tim (Rhonda) Jackson, Vickie Jackson, Steve (Debbie) Jackson, and Bryan (Terri) Jackson; 10 grandchildren: Angela (Tim) Wyer, Aaron (Megan) Statz, Kara (Brandon) Whitten, Valerie Jackson, Karina Akhavan, Derek (Brittney) Jackson, Crystal (Tyler) Baures, Kelly Blanchard (Erik Pattison), Emma Jackson, and Adam Jackson (Caitlynn Hoff); 18 great-grandchildren; siblings: Ruth Dietzman, Bernard “Bun” (Shirley) Carley, Nancy (Jerry) Phillips, Judy (Jim) Vaughn; as well as many other loved family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Sean, granddaughter, Ashlee, and siblings: Joe Carley, Doris Pinkham, and Ralph Carley.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home, 120 E. Adams St., Lake Delton, WI 53940. A memorial service will immediately follow at noon. A private burial with the family will be held at a later date in Mauston.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com. 608-253-7884