COLUMBUS - Mary F. Mannlein age 95, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Marquardt Manor. She was born on Dec. 16, 1923, to Edwin and Florence (Mulligan) Jaeger in Columbus. Mary was married to Joseph Mannlein in 1948 in New York and had six children. She was employed for the Wisconsin DMV for 19 years until retirement. Mary enjoyed dining out, shopping and visiting on the phone. She loved to travel, especially with her church family. Mary was a devoted St. Columbkille member where she played the organ for many years and also for other area churches. She was a great German cook with an Irish flare. Mary spent a lot of efforts adjusting her kids around the Mill and Crawfish. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Kathleen) Mannlein of Danville, Ann (Raymond) Knudtson of Danville and William J. Mannlein of Columbus; two granddaughters, Mary (Fred) Zirzow and Shannon (Jason) Tuner; three grandchildren, Miranda, Olivia, Owen; daughter-in-law, Valerie (Angel) Alvarez of Apex, N.C.; and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sons, James, Robert and Richard; three brothers, Jack, Bernard and Eugene. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at ST. COLUMBKILLE CATHOLIC CHURCH in the town of Elba. Rev. Mike Erwin will officiate. Interment will be held in St. Columbkille Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Holly Hill or Catholic charities of one’s choice. A special thank you to Marquardt Manor staff for their love and care. Online condolences may be left at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850
