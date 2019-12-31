Mary Froehlich, 83, Mokena, Ill.

MOKENA, ILL. - Mary M. Froehlich, 83, passed away surrounded by loved ones Dec. 23. Born in St. George, Ontario, Canada, Mary moved to Mauston, Wis., with her mother and sister in 1952. She met her husband Walter in high school, and together they had a son, Jim, and a daughter, Terry. In the early 1960s, they moved from Mauston to Mokena, Ill.
Mary worked at Frankfort Terrace Nursing Home as a nurse's aide and later as a receptionist for over 40 years, and remained active, independent, and working until very recently. In her free time, she enjoyed puzzles, games, television cooking shows, coloring, and was especially fond of cats.
She is survived by her son Jim Froehlich and daughter-in-law Linda; daughter Terry Bartolotta; granddaughter Kelly (Bartolotta) Jensen and her granddaughter’s husband Erik; sister Helen Walker, and her nieces Dawn and Lori and nephew Danny. She was preceded in death by Walter Froehlich, husband of over 50 years, as well as her mother Ada and father Wilson.
