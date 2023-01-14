May 27, 1928—Jan. 12, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Mary Heindel, age 94, of Beaver Dam, died on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Hillside Manor.

The memorial gathering will be at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Will Arnold officiating. Private inurnment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Mary Brittnacher was born on May 27, 1928 in Greenleaf, WI to Joseph and Rose (Meulmans) Brittnacher. She graduated from Wrightstown High School in 1946, then attended Outagamie County Normal School for a teaching certificate. Mary taught for three years at Greenleaf State Graded School and received a Teaching degree from Central State (UW-Stevens Point). She went on to teach first grade at Jackson School in Green Bay.

Mary was united in marriage with James P. Heindel, Sr. on June 22, 1955, in Wrightstown, WI. She then taught part-time as a sub and home-bound children, and full-time at Moraine Park. Mary received a Master’s from UW-Madison in 1980 and retired in 1993 after 32 years of teaching. Mary received an Educator of the Year award in Wisconsin for adult education from Barbara Bush in 1984.

She was a member of the Beaver Dam Community Theater and taught religious education at the former St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing golf at Beaver Dam Country Club and was past-President of the lady’s league.

After retirement, she spent many hours volunteering at Beaver Dam Community Hospital and also at the Seippel Center for the Arts.

Mary is survived by her children: Jay (Jean) Heindel of Portland, OR, Martin (Kelli) Heindel of Appleton, Tim (Bonnie) Heindel of Milton, Luke (Diane) Heindel of Schofield, Ted (Mary) Heindel of Ames, IA and Joe Heindel of Wausau; sister, Bernice (Dick) Wymeelenburg of Wrightstown; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James in 2012; sisters: Ruth and Elaine; and brothers: Leo, Ernest and Norbert.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.