April 29, 1933—Sep. 15, 2022

PORTAGE – Mary Helen Bresnahan, age 89, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

She was born in Marinette, Wisconsin on April 29, 1933, the daughter of William and Joyce (Krummel) Wolfe. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Marinette High School. She attended Spencerian College in Milwaukee for Secretarial School. Mary had worked as a secretary for the State of Wisconsin, UW Extension. She was married to Thomas “Pat” Bresnahan in 1971 in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Mary enjoyed cooking and reading recipe books, loved her friends and family, especially her great-grandchildren. She was employed as a greeter at Walmart. Mary was life-long member of Peace United Church of Christ in Marinette.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Lacy (Justin Babcock) Motsenbocker; her great-grandchildren, Brody Motsenbocker and Bree Motsenbocker and their mother, Hali Simonson, Lilyanna Motsenbocker and her mother, Cassie Mortor; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Naomi O’Haver, two grandsons, Cody Lee and Derek Joel Motsenbocker, and two brothers, William “Bill” Wolfe and Ted Wolfe.

Memorial services will be at 12:00 noon on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Pastor Kay Hallanger officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Private inurnment will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery.

The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Liane Fischer and Charlie Charmley for opening their hearts and home to Gramz over the last few years. Also, a huge thank you to Joanne Wolfe for everything you’ve done over the years, which is far too much to list! Joanne, you are such a blessing and an amazing woman. Thank you to the wonderful staff of Heritage House, who gave such loving care to Mary for her last year and a half.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.